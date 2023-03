Water the color of blue curaçao laps this white crescent in the remote southeast. Bodysurfers head to the south end, snorkelers to the calm waters north, and everyone meets at the two beach bars for grilled-fish lunches and rum cocktails. A new resort being built on the hillside above the south end of the beach may change it forever, though.

Scrambling over the bluff at the far end takes you to another beach backed by an exclusive villa resort with views of uninhabited offshore Smith Island.