Meet Charley, Chrissy, blind Stevie or any of the other 150 or so stray donkeys that have found a loving home in this sanctuary operated by the Antigua & Barbuda Humane Society. Dedicated staff are happy to introduce visitors to the friendly animals and let them brush them and take pictures with them.

For a mere US$25 donation you can even adopt one of the donkeys. The facility is about 0.9 miles off the highway via an unpaved road.