Montserrat’s only white sandy beach is a lovely (though totally facility-free) crescent perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. It can only be accessed via a steep 0.7-mile trail from Little Bay. Alternatively, get there by kayak, a far more pleasant adventure. Rentals are available in Little Bay.

If you're hiking, budget about 20 minutes, including a stop at the top of the trail to enjoy great views.