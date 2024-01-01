Isles Bay

Montserrat

This small beach at the mouth of the Belham River is great for swimming and is home to a popular beach barn and restaurant. It gets busy with locals on weekends.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center

    Hilltop Coffee House & Family Center

    3.01 MILES

    A must-see on any Montserrat visit, this nonprofit cafe founded by filmmaker David Lea and his wife Clover does multi-duty as museum, art gallery,…

  • Rendezvous Bay

    Rendezvous Bay

    5.16 MILES

    Montserrat’s only white sandy beach is a lovely (though totally facility-free) crescent perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. It can only be…

  • Montserrat Volcano Observatory

    Montserrat Volcano Observatory

    1.5 MILES

    Scientists at the MVO keep track of the volcano’s every belch and hiccup. At the interpretation center, an 18-minute documentary by local filmmaker David…

  • Jack Boy Hill

    Jack Boy Hill

    3.92 MILES

    After about a 3-mile drive south along the east coast (from where the main road reaches the coast), the badly battered road turns into the hills and leads…

  • Runaway Ghaut

    Runaway Ghaut

    1.69 MILES

    Ghauts (pronounced 'guts') are steep ravines that send rainwater rushing down from the mountains into the sea. The most famous on the island is Runaway…

  • National Museum of Montserrat

    National Museum of Montserrat

    4.73 MILES

    This modest little museum presents exhibits on aspects of island culture and history from Amerindian times to the present, including photos and dioramas…

  • Woodlands Beach

    Woodlands Beach

    1.82 MILES

    About halfway down the western coast, this easily accessible dark-sand beach is often footprint-free but has little shade. A covered clifftop picnic area…

  • Belham Valley

    Belham Valley

    0.32 MILES

    Now buried under mud and volcanic debris, Belham Valley used to be home to an 18-hole golf course, a bridge and a three-story building. After heavy rain,…

