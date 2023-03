This pretty palm-lined beach has calm, shallow aquamarine waters and powdery white sand. It's a popular excursion for cruise-ship guests, for whom water sports are laid on and loungers serviced by fleets of bar staff. Most cruisers gather around popular beach restaurant the Nest, so if you're looking for a quiet spot, head to the south end of the beach.

The gate to the beach is open from dawn to sunset. If it's closed, park on the street and walk in.