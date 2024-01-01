Just past Five Islands Village, this sugary beach is backed by palm trees and gets both surfing waves and serene waters perfect for swimming, all wrapped up in one gorgeous turquoise package. Never crowded, its visitors are mostly guests of the super-fancy Galley Bay beachfront resort. You'll need to approach the beach from Galley Bay Rd to get access.
