Galley Bay

Antigua

Just past Five Islands Village, this sugary beach is backed by palm trees and gets both surfing waves and serene waters perfect for swimming, all wrapped up in one gorgeous turquoise package. Never crowded, its visitors are mostly guests of the super-fancy Galley Bay beachfront resort. You'll need to approach the beach from Galley Bay Rd to get access.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The pristine and hard to reach beach in the Rendezvous Bay in Antigua.

    Rendezvous Bay

    9.25 MILES

    After a 90-minute walk through the rainforest (or by a far shorter stony path from Springhill Riding Stables in Falmouth) you'll arrive at one of Antigua…

  • Nelsons Dockyard, Antigua and Barbuda, Caribbean

    Nelson’s Dockyard National Park

    11.51 MILES

    Continuously in operation since 1745, this extensively restored Georgian-era marina is Antigua's top sightseeing draw and was made a Unesco World Heritage…

  • Rocky rugged limestone Atlantic coastline at Half Moon Bay

    Half Moon Bay

    14.69 MILES

    Water the color of blue curaçao laps this white crescent in the remote southeast. Bodysurfers head to the south end, snorkelers to the calm waters north,…

  • Rendezvous Bay

    Rendezvous Bay

    29.79 MILES

    Montserrat’s only white sandy beach is a lovely (though totally facility-free) crescent perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. It can only be…

  • Shirley Heights

    Shirley Heights

    12.3 MILES

    This restored military lookout and gun battery was named after Sir Thomas Shirley (1727–1800), who became the first Governor of the Leeward Islands in…

  • Mt Obama

    Mt Obama

    7.02 MILES

    Antigua's 'Everest' rises a modest 1319ft in the island's southwestern corner as part of the Shekerley mountain range. Known as Boggy Peak until 2009 (Mt…

  • Wallings Dam & Reservoir

    Wallings Dam & Reservoir

    7.41 MILES

    Built by the British around 1900, this Victorian-style dam originally created a reservoir holding 13 million gallons of water and supplied it to…

  • Betty's Hope

    Betty's Hope

    10.67 MILES

    Ponder Antigua's colonial past while poking around a restored stone windmill, as well as remnants of the Great House, the distillery and other buildings…

Nearby Antigua attractions

1. Deep Bay

0.68 MILES

Lorded over by the ruins of Fort Barrington, this curvy little – and often deserted – bay is backed by a large salt pond and has a beach with gray-yellow…

2. Fort Barrington

0.78 MILES

Fort Barrington was built by the British in 1779 atop Goat Hill to protect the entrance to St John's Harbour from French attack. Those who tackle the…

3. Hawksbill Bay

0.89 MILES

Named for a landmark rock formation, this bay has a string of four blissful beaches that are rarely crowded. The turnoff for the first one is before you…

4. Fort James

2.11 MILES

Fort James, a small stronghold at the north side of St John’s Harbour, dates back to 1706, but most of what you see today was built in 1739. Still…

5. Hermitage Bay

2.46 MILES

This dreamy secluded arc punctuates the end of a 2½-mile-long road (the last two are graded dirt road). Wave-tossed shells litter the white sand that…

6. Runaway Bay

3.04 MILES

If you're keen on escaping the all-inclusive crowds at busy Dickenson Bay, head south beyond a small bluff to Runaway Bay, where the beach is just as…

7. 39ers Public Square

3.16 MILES

Created in 2016, this car-free square is dominated by a boat-shaped red-granite monument that honors Sir Vere Cornwall Bird and the other men and women…

8. Museum of Antigua & Barbuda

3.28 MILES

In a stately 1750 courthouse, this modest museum traces the history of Antigua from its geological origins to its political independence in 1981. The…