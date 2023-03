Created in 2016, this car-free square is dominated by a boat-shaped red-granite monument that honors Sir Vere Cornwall Bird and the other men and women that formed Antigua and Barbuda's first trade union on January 16, 1939. Bird, who died in 1999, went on to become the country's first prime minister in 1981. The monument also explains the national flag and honors the pineapple as a symbol of the islands' hospitality.