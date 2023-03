Forage for exotic local produce such as sorrel, black pineapple and sugar apple alongside more familiar bananas, limes, mangoes and eggplants at St John's vibrant market, which spills out into surrounding streets on Friday and Saturday mornings. It’s a fun place for a browse, snack or people-watching. For fresh fish, follow your nose to the stalls next to the bus station where vendors are happy to fillet your purchase.