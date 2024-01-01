St John’s Cathedral

Antigua

This twin-spired cathedral is St John’s most prominent landmark. What you see today is the third house of worship on the site. The original wooden one from 1681 was replaced by a brick version in 1720, which was leveled by an earthquake and replaced in stone in 1843. Renovations are ongoing, but it's an impressive space, particularly during services.

  • The pristine and hard to reach beach in the Rendezvous Bay in Antigua.

    Rendezvous Bay

    7.78 MILES

    After a 90-minute walk through the rainforest (or by a far shorter stony path from Springhill Riding Stables in Falmouth) you'll arrive at one of Antigua…

  • Nelsons Dockyard, Antigua and Barbuda, Caribbean

    Nelson’s Dockyard National Park

    9.38 MILES

    Continuously in operation since 1745, this extensively restored Georgian-era marina is Antigua's top sightseeing draw and was made a Unesco World Heritage…

  • Rocky rugged limestone Atlantic coastline at Half Moon Bay

    Half Moon Bay

    11.69 MILES

    Water the color of blue curaçao laps this white crescent in the remote southeast. Bodysurfers head to the south end, snorkelers to the calm waters north,…

  • Shirley Heights

    Shirley Heights

    10.11 MILES

    This restored military lookout and gun battery was named after Sir Thomas Shirley (1727–1800), who became the first Governor of the Leeward Islands in…

  • Mt Obama

    Mt Obama

    6.5 MILES

    Antigua's 'Everest' rises a modest 1319ft in the island's southwestern corner as part of the Shekerley mountain range. Known as Boggy Peak until 2009 (Mt…

  • Wallings Dam & Reservoir

    Wallings Dam & Reservoir

    6.09 MILES

    Built by the British around 1900, this Victorian-style dam originally created a reservoir holding 13 million gallons of water and supplied it to…

  • Betty's Hope

    Betty's Hope

    7.5 MILES

    Ponder Antigua's colonial past while poking around a restored stone windmill, as well as remnants of the Great House, the distillery and other buildings…

  • Valley Church Beach

    Valley Church Beach

    5.53 MILES

    This pretty palm-lined beach has calm, shallow aquamarine waters and powdery white sand. It's a popular excursion for cruise-ship guests, for whom water…

