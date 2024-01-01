Antigua's busiest beach is backed by a long line of low-rise hotels and resorts, most notably the vast all-inclusive Sandals resort. Naturally, there's no shortage of beach bars and water-sports facilities. The calm waters are good for kids and the beach is wide except toward the southern end, but this is also one of Antigua's most crowded strips of sand.
Dickenson Bay
Antigua
