Zavkhan History Museum

Western Mongolia

This decent aimag museum contains the bone of a mammoth, some fine religious art and a coral tsam mask, worn during lama dances. There are also a few photographs of Uliastai taken in the early 20th century, a wall map depicting Uliastai's layout when it was a garrison, and some grisly reminders of the Manchu era in the form of shackles and torture devices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dayan Uul Rock Tower

    Dayan Uul Rock Tower

    23.37 MILES

    Crowning a level platform of boulders atop Dayan Uul is this 30m-high sedimentary rock tower, draped with blue cloth and encircled by prayer wheels. The…

  • Otgon Tenger Uul Strictly Protected Area

    Otgon Tenger Uul Strictly Protected Area

    25.94 MILES

    Encompassing rivers, lakes and rocky peaks in the Khangai range, this protected area (955 sq km) wraps around Otgon Tenger Uul (meaning 'youngest sky'),…

  • Khökh Nuur

    Khökh Nuur

    24.52 MILES

    Simply meaning 'blue lake' (one of many so-named lakes in Mongolia), Khökh Nuur sits between Dayan Uul and Otgon Tenger. Just over 5km long, its grassy…

  • Javkhlant Tolgoi

    Javkhlant Tolgoi

    0.18 MILES

    This hilltop near the river and to the northeast of Uliastai's main street features a pavilion, 11 stupas and the concrete likenesses of elk, ibex and…

  • Museum of Famous People

    Museum of Famous People

    0.01 MILES

    Next door to the History Museum (and included in its admission price) the Museum of Famous People features well-known Zavkhanites, including Mongolia’s…

  • Tsagaan Nuur

    Tsagaan Nuur

    20.51 MILES

    The freshwater lake of Tsagaan Nuur reveals itself on the western approach to Dayan Uul.

  • Zagastain Davaa

    Zagastain Davaa

    27.03 MILES

    Mountain pass Zagastain Davaa ('Fish Pass') is 48km northeast of Uliastai on the Uliastai–Tosontsengel Rd. At the top, there are fine views, a large ovoo …

