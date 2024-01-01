Well hidden within the Central Post Office, this small stamp museum covers Mongolia's history from 1924 to the current day. Of most interest are the Soviet-era stamps featuring Cold War imagery of space exploration and sporting triumphs, as well as more offbeat Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Di collectibles.
Stamp Museum
Ulaanbaatar
