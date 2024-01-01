The 40m-high Reloj Monumental, built between 1904 and 1910 to commemorate the independence centennial, overshadows the north end of Pachuca’s remodeled zócalo, Plaza de la Independencia. This symbol of Pachuca survived the earthquake of 19 September 2017 with only damage to one chandelier.
0.44 MILES
This gorgeous, sprawling cultural center is an oasis of calm at Pachuca’s bustling heart. Formerly the Convento de San Francisco, the complex includes…
5.35 MILES
There are lovely wide-angled views of the green mountains in El Chico National Park from the Peña del Cuervo lookout, located on a peak at 2770m. People…
1.25 MILES
This jigsaw puzzle of rainbow-painted houses on a hillside makes up Mexico’s largest mural. The artwork took 14 months to paint, employing ex-gang members…
Museo Nacional de la Fotografía
0.48 MILES
The excellent Museo Nacional de la Fotografía displays early imaging technology and stunning selections from the 1.5 million photos in the National…
6 MILES
There is an easy 1.5km self-guided walk to this small river dotted with abandoned mines and surrounded by trees. From the left of Mineral del Chico's…
0.16 MILES
Pachuca’s mining museum provides a good overview of the industry that shaped the region. Headlamps, miners’ shrines and old mining maps are on display,…
5.62 MILES
This 30-sq-km national park was established as a reserve in 1898. In Pachuca and the town of Mineral del Chico you will find plenty of flyers for…
