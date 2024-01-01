Reloj Monumental

North of Mexico City

LoginSave

The 40m-high Reloj Monumental, built between 1904 and 1910 to commemorate the independence centennial, overshadows the north end of Pachuca’s remodeled zócalo, Plaza de la Independencia. This symbol of Pachuca survived the earthquake of 19 September 2017 with only damage to one chandelier.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cuartel del Arte

    Cuartel del Arte

    0.44 MILES

    This gorgeous, sprawling cultural center is an oasis of calm at Pachuca’s bustling heart. Formerly the Convento de San Francisco, the complex includes…

  • Peña del Cuervo Mirador

    Peña del Cuervo Mirador

    5.35 MILES

    There are lovely wide-angled views of the green mountains in El Chico National Park from the Peña del Cuervo lookout, located on a peak at 2770m. People…

  • Macromural de Palmitas

    Macromural de Palmitas

    1.25 MILES

    This jigsaw puzzle of rainbow-painted houses on a hillside makes up Mexico’s largest mural. The artwork took 14 months to paint, employing ex-gang members…

  • Museo Nacional de la Fotografía

    Museo Nacional de la Fotografía

    0.48 MILES

    The excellent Museo Nacional de la Fotografía displays early imaging technology and stunning selections from the 1.5 million photos in the National…

  • Río del Milagro

    Río del Milagro

    6 MILES

    There is an easy 1.5km self-guided walk to this small river dotted with abandoned mines and surrounded by trees. From the left of Mineral del Chico's…

  • Museo de Minería

    Museo de Minería

    0.16 MILES

    Pachuca’s mining museum provides a good overview of the industry that shaped the region. Headlamps, miners’ shrines and old mining maps are on display,…

  • El Chico National Park

    El Chico National Park

    5.62 MILES

    This 30-sq-km national park was established as a reserve in 1898. In Pachuca and the town of Mineral del Chico you will find plenty of flyers for…

View more attractions

Nearby North of Mexico City attractions

1. Museo de Minería

0.16 MILES

Pachuca’s mining museum provides a good overview of the industry that shaped the region. Headlamps, miners’ shrines and old mining maps are on display,…

2. Cuartel del Arte

0.44 MILES

This gorgeous, sprawling cultural center is an oasis of calm at Pachuca’s bustling heart. Formerly the Convento de San Francisco, the complex includes…

3. Museo Nacional de la Fotografía

0.48 MILES

The excellent Museo Nacional de la Fotografía displays early imaging technology and stunning selections from the 1.5 million photos in the National…

4. Macromural de Palmitas

1.25 MILES

This jigsaw puzzle of rainbow-painted houses on a hillside makes up Mexico’s largest mural. The artwork took 14 months to paint, employing ex-gang members…

5. Peña del Cuervo Mirador

5.35 MILES

There are lovely wide-angled views of the green mountains in El Chico National Park from the Peña del Cuervo lookout, located on a peak at 2770m. People…

6. El Chico National Park

5.62 MILES

This 30-sq-km national park was established as a reserve in 1898. In Pachuca and the town of Mineral del Chico you will find plenty of flyers for…

7. Río del Milagro

6 MILES

There is an easy 1.5km self-guided walk to this small river dotted with abandoned mines and surrounded by trees. From the left of Mineral del Chico's…