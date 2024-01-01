Museo de Hidalgo

Chihuahua & Central North Mexico

LoginSave

This tiny Museo de Hidalgo in the Palacio de Gobierno concentrates on the life of Miguel Hidalgo, a priest and a leader of the Mexican War of Independence. He was imprisoned and executed in Chihuahua. Exhibits include period pieces and replicas of Hidalgo's personal affects. Signage in Spanish only.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Facade of Casa Chihuahua.

    Casa Chihuahua

    0.02 MILES

    Chihuahua’s former Palacio Federal (built 1908–10) has been used as a mint, a monastery, a military hospital and a post office, but is now a beautifully…

  • Museo Casa Redonda

    Museo Casa Redonda

    1.24 MILES

    Once a locomotive maintenance and repair shop, this renovated warehouse is home to the city's small but excellent modern art museum, with one room…

  • Quinta Gameros Art-Nouveau mansion.

    Quinta Gameros

    0.5 MILES

    Built in an incredibly elaborate belle epoque architectural style by a wealthy mine owner, this museum is filled with a mix of period furnishings and art…

  • Museo Historico de la Revolución

    Museo Historico de la Revolución

    0.92 MILES

    Housed in Quinta Luz, Pancho Villa's 48-room former mansion, this museum is a must-see for anyone who appreciates a made-for-Hollywood story of crime,…

  • Grutas de Nombre de Dios

    Grutas de Nombre de Dios

    4.82 MILES

    These caves on Chihuahua’s northeast edge boast impressive stalagmites, stalactites and rock formations, making the one-hour, 17-chamber underground…

  • Plaza de Armas

    Plaza de Armas

    0.28 MILES

    Chihuahua’s historic heart, with its mass of pigeons, shoe-shiners and cowboy-hatted characters, is a simple but pretty place. A bronze sculpture of the…

  • Museo Casa de Juárez

    Museo Casa de Juárez

    0.13 MILES

    President Benito Juárez’ residence in this house during the French occupation made Chihuahua the capital of the Mexican republic from 1864 to 1866. Now a…

  • Poliforum de UACH

    Poliforum de UACH

    0.13 MILES

    On the southeast side of Plaza Hidalgo, this University of Chihuahua gallery has two permanent exhibits that showcase the work of two prominent…

View more attractions

Nearby Chihuahua & Central North Mexico attractions

1. Palacio de Gobierno

0.02 MILES

The courtyard of this handsome, 19th-century, state-government building features striking 1960s murals by Aarón Piña Mora showing Chihuahua’s highly…

2. Casa Chihuahua

0.02 MILES

Chihuahua’s former Palacio Federal (built 1908–10) has been used as a mint, a monastery, a military hospital and a post office, but is now a beautifully…

3. Poliforum de UACH

0.13 MILES

On the southeast side of Plaza Hidalgo, this University of Chihuahua gallery has two permanent exhibits that showcase the work of two prominent…

4. Museo Casa de Juárez

0.13 MILES

President Benito Juárez’ residence in this house during the French occupation made Chihuahua the capital of the Mexican republic from 1864 to 1866. Now a…

5. Templo San Francisco

0.14 MILES

The simple, white Templo de San Francisco, at the foot of Plaza Zaragoza, which once served as a cemetery, is the city’s oldest church. Built between 1721…

6. Plaza de Armas

0.28 MILES

Chihuahua’s historic heart, with its mass of pigeons, shoe-shiners and cowboy-hatted characters, is a simple but pretty place. A bronze sculpture of the…

7. Cathedral

0.32 MILES

The majestic cathedral, built between 1725 and 1826, presides over the bustle of the Plaza de Armas. Behind its marvelous baroque facade are an altar of…

8. Museo Sebastián

0.42 MILES

The main draws of this restored 1880s gallery are the small-scale models of the massive metal sculptures by renowned Chihuahuan artist Sebastián, whose…