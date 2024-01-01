St James Cathedral

Port Louis

Inaugurated in 1850, St James is the oldest Anglican church in Mauritius, and has a peaceful, wood-panelled interior with plaques commemorating local worthies.

  • Île aux Aigrettes

    Île aux Aigrettes

    22.9 MILES

    This popular ecotourism destination is a 26-hectare nature reserve on an island roughly 800m off the coast. It preserves very rare remnants of the coastal…

  • Mauritius, Anse JonchÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â©e, VallÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â©e de Ferney, landscape

    Vallée de Ferney

    18.68 MILES

    Protecting a 400-year-old forest, this reserve is an important habitat for the Mauritius kestrel, one of the world's most endangered raptors, and a visit…

  • Blue Penny Museum, stamp museum at Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis, Mauritius, Africa

    Blue Penny Museum

    0.69 MILES

    Although dedicated to the world-famous Mauritian one-penny and two-pence stamps of 1847, the Blue Penny Museum is far more wide-ranging than its name…

  • Eureka, Colonial House and museum, Mauritius, Africa

    Eureka

    3.54 MILES

    If you're only going to visit one attraction related to Mauritius' rich colonial history, choose Eureka. This perfectly preserved Creole mansion was built…

  • Pope Francis makes a prayer as he visits the mausoleum of Jacques-Desire Laval in Port Louis, Mauritius, on September 9, 2019, on the final stop of an Africa tour. - Pope Francis visit three-nation tour of Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster. Francis' visit coincides with the 155th anniversary of the death of Father Jacques Desire Laval, a French priest who died in Mauritius in 1864 and was beatified in 1979. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

    Père Laval's Shrine

    2.04 MILES

    The shrine of French Catholic priest and missionary Père Jacques-Désiré Laval is something of a Lourdes of the Indian Ocean, with many miracles attributed…

  • Mauritius island, West coast, Rampart mountain at Tamarin

    Tamarin Beach

    13.75 MILES

    Locals like to wax nostalgic about Tamarin Beach and its surfing heyday, and in many ways this sandy cove still feels like a throwback to earlier times,…

  • Market fruit, vegetables, Mahebourg, Mauritius

    Monday Market

    21.06 MILES

    Don't miss the central foire de Mahébourg, near the waterfront. The initial focus was silks and other textiles, but these days you'll find a busy produce…

1. St Louis Cathedral

0.22 MILES

The slightly austere St Louis Cathedral dates from 1932 and is popular with the Chinese community.

2. Photography Museum

0.27 MILES

This small but engaging museum, down a cobbled lane opposite the Municipal Theatre, is the labour of love of local photographer Tristan Bréville. He's…

3. Champ de Mars Racecourse

0.3 MILES

This racecourse was a military training ground until the Mauritius Turf Club was founded in 1812, making it the second-oldest racecourse in the world…

4. King Edward VII Statue

0.31 MILES

This statue of King Edward VII within the grounds of Champ de Mars Racecourse was created by sculptor Prosper d'Épinay.

6. Jardins de la Compagnie

0.38 MILES

Jardins de la Compagnie is the city's most attractive garden, with its vast banyan trees, huge number of statues, quiet benches and fountains. During the…

7. Fort Adelaide

0.4 MILES

Fort Adelaide resembles a Moorish fortress. Built by the British, the fort sits high on the crown of a hill, offering splendid views over the city and its…

8. Government House

0.4 MILES

Government House is a beautiful French-colonial structure dating from 1738, although it was added to in later years. Outside it stands a typically solemn…