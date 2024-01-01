A right turn at the top of the harbour hill leads to a belvedere with a grand view over the harbour to Comino and northern Malta.
Belvedere
Gozo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.05 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
16.03 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
16 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
15.08 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
18.47 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
14.99 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
11.4 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
2.07 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Gozo attractions
1. Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
0.1 MILES
This 20th-century neo-Gothic church appears almost to hang over the village. Begun in 1924, a lack of funds meant that its construction was not completed…
0.26 MILES
On the right after the first roundabout as you leave Mġarr is this life-sized Bethlehem-style village, where 150 actors create a living nativity, which…
0.27 MILES
Fort Chambray was built by the Knights of St John in the early 18th century. It was originally intended to supplant Victoria as Gozo's main fortified town…
4. Kelinu Grima Maritime Museum
0.77 MILES
This charming museum contains fascinating ship models, relics and maritime memorabilia, collected by a primary-school teacher over 65 years.
5. Church of Saints Peter & Paul
0.79 MILES
Nadur’s ornate Church of Saints Peter and Paul was built in the late 18th century – the entrance is framed by white statues of the two saints, giving the…
0.89 MILES
Triq iż-Żewwiega leads to a stunning viewpoint just south of Qala. It's worth the effort to get here – 1.8km uphill from the harbour; once here you can…
1.22 MILES
Built in the 19th century, these windmills in the village of Qala (pronounced 'a-la') were in use until the 1970s. From Nadur's main square it is 2km east…
1.34 MILES
This watchtower built by the Knights of St John in the 17th century guards the entrance to Mġarr ix-Xini's tiny harbour.