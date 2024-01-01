While at the Inland Sea, stop in at this interesting centre to learn about the natural history and underwater marine life of the area.
Dwejra Marine Environmental Education Centre
Gozo
Nearby Gozo attractions
0.06 MILES
The Inland Sea is a cliff-bound lagoon connected to the open sea by a tunnel that runs for 100m through the headland of Dwejra Point. The tunnel is big…
0.06 MILES
Between the Inland Sea and the Blue Hole is the little Chapel of St Anne, built in 1963 on the site of a much older church.
0.14 MILES
The Blue Hole is a vertical chimney running down into the limestone, about 10m in diameter and 25m deep, that connects with the open sea through an…
0.24 MILES
Visit this restored tower for breathtaking views.
0.42 MILES
The collapsed cavern of Dwejra Bay has been invaded by the sea, and is guarded by the brooding bulk of Fungus Rock. A path below Dwejra (Qawra) Tower…
0.44 MILES
Fungus Rock is known in Malti as 'Il-Ġebla tal-Ġeneral' (the General's Rock). Both its names derive from the fact that the Knights of St John used to…
1.11 MILES
Għarb's baroque Church of the Visitation was built between 1699 and 1729, with an elegant curved facade and twin bell towers. Three female figures adorn…
1.12 MILES
This 18th-century house, once the home of Frenc Mercieca, a local wise man who apparently was able to cure ailments, has 28 rooms crammed with a…