Luang Say Cruise from Luang Prabang overnight at Luang Suay Lodge

Run for both routes depends on date:UP RiverDay 1: LUANG PRABANG - PAK BENGEarly this morning board your boat and commence your journey upstream to Huay Xai near the Thai border. Tuck into breakfast on board, while you cruise to the mouth of the Nam Ou River, and the Pak Ou Caves. You’ll have some time to explore the caves that are jammed packed with Buddhist statuary left by devotees making merit or good luck. Depending on the season, the next stop is the whiskey village where sticky rice is turned into the famed Lao Lao whiskey and distributed nationwide! Take a tipple if you dare its powerful stuff! Arrive at Pak Beng before sunset and stay overnight at Luang Suay Lodge, a rustic hotel featuring wooden bungalows on stilts. Meals: Lunch / DinnerHotel: Luangsay LodgeDay 2: PAK BENG - HUAY XAIWake early to explore the market where locals from surrounding villages come to sell fruit, vegetables and trade goods. After a hearty breakfast at the lodge, board the boat around 8:30am for the second leg of your cruise. Relax with a good book on deck, as you cruise the languid waters and soak up the stunning scenery on your way to Pak Beng. You’ll stop riverside at a small village to meet the locals and get a peek into their lives. Arrive into Huay Xai late afternoon. Meals: Breakfast / LunchDown River will be return as Houayxay – Pakbeng – Luang Prabang Pick-up: Approxe 09:15am base on accommodation area Cruise Dept: 10:00am Luangsay Cruise: Schedule Cruise Up: Tue, Wed and Sat Cruise Down: Sun, Mon and Fri ***Rate will be counted based on Twin/ Double share, if 1pax want to stay in single room the rate will be counted as 1pax rate in contract.