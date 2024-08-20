A gem of Southeast Asia, Laos attracts visitors who love natural beauty, intriguing culture and off-the-beaten-track experiences – without the throngs.

The country’s low population density means that many of the landscapes here are untouched by humans, which means exciting adventures for outdoor lovers. Yet in Laos’ cities and towns, visitors find historical treasures, alluring temples and a warm welcome from Lao locals.

Here are 10 places where anyone can discover the treasures – and pleasures – of Laos.

1. Luang Namtha

Best for trekking and jungle exploration

Luang Namtha in the North is Laos’ unabashed adventure capital, with trekking, kayaking, rafting, bicycling or other jungle activities within easy reach. The town’s main drag is lined with trekking agencies that offer everything from daily group tours to custom-made options.

The showpiece here is the nearby Nam Ha National Protected Area, a zone of forest, rivers and mountains spread over 220,000 hectares (543,000 acres) – some 10% of the country's total land. Home to a diverse array of ethnic minorities, it’s a fascinating melange of nature and traditions, and well worth making the effort to get to. (Laos’ new high-speed rail has made this easier: Luang Namtha is about a 90-minute drive from the station at Boten, at the border with China.)

Trips here range from 7-day jungle survival courses – where you’ll learn how to use native bamboo to make everything from your shelter to your dinner plates and utensils, as well as foraging for food from the forest – to more culturally immersing homestays in the traditional ethnic villages of Akha or Khmu, which you’ll reach by bicycle of boat.

Planning tip: It’s best to trek between November and February, when it’s dry and temperatures actually get cool at night. March, April and May get very hot and hazy from agricultural burning. Trekking in the rainy season (June to October) means slippery trails, mud and leeches.

Take in the karst formations of Vang Vieng by paramotoring above them. Shutterstock

2. Vang Vieng

Best for enjoying a magnificent world of karst

Vang Vieng is one of Southeast Asia’s most stunning natural wonderlands. Hundreds of soaring limestone karst peaks rise above the gorgeous Nam Song River – all yours to admire as you float by on an inner tube. The scenic backcountry here has endless dirt roads to bicycle, viewpoints to clamber up to, hidden caves to explore and freshwater swimming holes to plunge into.

Other enticements in Vang Vieng include challenging rock-climbing routes on the karst towers, as well as chance to float above the magical landscape in hot air balloons – and even paramotor above it. While Vang Vieng used to be a backpacker haunt accessible only by a bumpy road from Vientiane, the new high-speed train has made it newly accessible. Indeed, new boutique hotels make the area a potential weekend getaway spot from Vientiane or Luang Prabang.

Planning tip: Rent a bicycle or motorbike to be able to get away from the core and explore the sights further across the river.

3. Plain of Jars

Best for archaeology buffs

Set on the 1100m (3610ft) plateau next to Phonsavan town, this intriguing UNESCO World Heritage Site is a must-visit. Across the perpetually misty landscape are strewn hundreds of megalithic cylindrical stone jars dating back to 600–1200 BCE, whose origins and purpose remain a mystery. Recent archaeological research indicates they were used for some sort of funerary rites, either as storage for dead bodies during the decomposition process or else as urns after cremations. Local tradition still has it, though, that they served as giant storage vessels for rice wine. Some of the jars are made of limestone, some of sandstone – and each site is vastly different.

Most visitors stick with visiting Sites 1, 2 and 3, due to their easy access from Phonsavan. The intrepid might consider Site 52, which has almost 400 jars and is reached by an adventurous trek on foot, usually overnighting in a Hmong village.

The Plain of Jars area was heavily bombed in the 20th century, and only recently have some of the sites been declared completely free of UXO (unexploded ordnance). Many tours here also include visits to the Provincial Museum and MAG (Mines Advisory Group) UXO center, where you can learn about both the jars and the consequences of the destruction experienced here – and make visits to Ban Napia village, where locals have started turning scrap aluminum from munitions into spoons on other practical utensils.

Planning tip: While you can rent a motorbike and cover Jar Sites 1, 2 and 3 on your own in a day, you’ll need to use a tour agency to go further afield. Plan for extra time here as well as getting in and out due to the bad condition of the roads. We’d recommend taking a flight at least one way, as the routes from Vientiane and Luang Prabang can take 10 hours or more by bus.

In remote Phongsali, you can encounter traditional ethnic minorities such as the Akha. Getty Images

4. Phongsali

Best for getting off the beaten path

Forget about the high speed-train and the well-traveled Banana Pancake Trail: you’re going to have to work to get to Phongsali, one of Laos’ more difficult-to-reach spots. But the rewards are ample.

At the top of a ridge at 1500m (4920ft), temperatures here actually get cold in the winter. Any time of year, you can expect to be treated to a mesmerizing “sea of clouds,” formed by fog banks that come up from the valleys far below.

Phongsali is an epic spot for trekking, offering the chance to encounter some of Laos’ traditional ethnic hill tribes. Some 10 different types of Akha live here, along with Phu Noi, Lolo and Tai Dam, many of whom still wear traditional dress and keep their long-standing customs. Many of the Akha women here still wear their signature caps, adorned with glittering coins.

You can also check out Phongsali’s abundant tea plantations. What’s more, since the Chinese Yunnan dialect is spoken here more than Lao, you’ll find delicious Yunnanese cuisine in the restaurants. After all, China is just up the road.

Planning tip: To get here, you’ll need to take a bus from Udomxai to Boun Neua, the new provincial capital. From there, you’ll board another minibus for the 2-hour drive up the mountain. Count on a 9-hour trip in total.

Don’t miss the magical Wat Xieng Thong monastery in Luang Prabang. Simon Irwin for Lonely Planet

5. Luang Prabang

Best for anyone who loves temples, architecture and boutique stays

Laos’ most revered town, Luang Prabang is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a fascinating blend of traditional Buddhist and French-Lao architecture. Its charming historical core lies on a tiny peninsula hemmed in by the Mekong and Nam Khan Rivers, surrounded by picturesque jungle-clad hills.

Make sure to check out the riveting Wat Xieng Thong monastery, which features a gilded ordination hall (or sim), as well as a unique reclining Buddha. Also make a stop at Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham, the largest monastery in town, which has an exquisite four-tiered roof.

Other highlights include the bustling night market, where you can feast on local specialties like jaew bong (a chili paste made with garlic, shallots and water-buffalo skin) and kai phaen (roasted Mekong weed made with tamarind and sesame seeds dried in the sun).

You’ll never be uncomfortable in Luang Prabang, thanks to Laos’ best selection of boutique stays. Many properties here are repurposed French villas, governors’ residences or princes’ mansions, and feature poster beds, antique furnishings and other vestiges of antique charm.

Spend at least a day exploring the nearby surroundings, too, making a visit to the multi-tiered Kuang Si waterfall, where you can swim in natural turquoise pools. Or go explore the Pak Ou Caves, set above the Mekong and home to hundreds of small Buddhist statues.

Planning tip: If you can come here during the second week of April, you’ll get to experience Pi Mai, the Lao New Year – which is essentially one big water fight. Everyone gets in the action, buying water guns and balloons, and setting up outside their homes and shops with buckets ready to drench anyone passing by. It’s all in good fun and helps everyone cool off at the hottest time of year. Make sure to book your accommodations well in advance if coming at this time.

Travel like a Lao by hopping on a slow boat down the Mekong River. Getty Images

6. The Mekong River

Best for slow river journeys

The mighty Mekong winds its way through much of Laos on its way to the South China Sea, and the best way to appreciate its languid bends is by slow boat, traveling from either Luang Prabang or Huay Xai. The journey takes two days, breaking for the night in sleepy Pak Beng, where you might want to linger an extra day to check out Lao elephants in a natural habitat at Mekong Elephant Park.

The slow boats are very…local, stopping in dozens of small hamlets along the way. And they offer a simply fantastic way of experiencing a way of travel in Laos that hasn’t changed for decades, as you snake past verdant hills shrouded in mist and drift past fishermen in their wooden dugout boats casting nets. Each leg of the trip takes 7 to 9 hours (depending on the time of year and whether you’re going up or down river), and as there is minimal food available aboard, you’ll want to stock up on baguette sandwiches and grilled chicken from vendors who set up before departure each morning.

Planning tip: Make sure to arrive at the pier an hour early to ensure you’ll snag a seat toward the front of the boat (the rear area near the engine can be noisy and far less comfortable). If you’re traveling during high tourist season (November to February) and want a ride that’s a bit fancier, Shompoo Cruises operates a boat with a capped number of passengers and lunch service, with a stop at the beautiful Pak Ou Caves included in the price of a ticket.

When you’re not relaxing in hammock on Don Det, you might take a dip in the Mekong River. Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images

7. Si Phan Don (4000 Islands)

Best for lazing in a hammock

While there aren’t actually thousands of islands in Si Phan Don (which means “4000 islands”), it sure seems like it in the dry season, when submerged islets, lily pads and floating vines take over the surface of the Mekong. This area of Southern Laos is a great place to experience rural life and unwind – and many travelers end up staying far longer than planned.

The main islands to visit here are Don Det and Don Khone, with Don Det being the top choice for plopping down in a hammock and settling into a bamboo bungalow for a week (or three). It’s the closest thing you’ll find to a beach vacation in Southeast Asia’s only landlocked country.

While idling with a book or going for a swim are the pursuits of choice for most travelers here, you can get a bit more active if you wish. Go kayaking on the Mekong. Or rent a bicycle and ride across an atmospheric old French railway bridge to Don Khone, home to the beautiful Li Phi waterfall. Don Khone’s abundant rice fields are spectacular to cycle through during the planting season in June or harvest season in late fall.

Planning tip: The best time to visit is in the cooler dry season, from November to February. March to May brings suffocating heat. The rainy season (June to October) submerges most of the islands, though the landscape is at its most verdant then.

A visit to Sainyabuli helps efforts to conserve the magnificent Lao elephant. Tom Lau/Getty Images

8. Elephant Conservation Center (Sainyabuli)

Best for supporting wildlife conservation

One of Laos’ most powerful ancient kingdoms was called Lan Xang, which means “Land of One Million Elephants.” These days, unfortunately, that number has dwindled to under 800, with only half of them still in the wild. To see these amazing creatures in a more natural setting, pay a visit to the beautiful Nam Tien lake, home to the Elephant Conservation Center. This organization is dedicated to saving the Lao elephant and returning them to the wild.

This isn’t a place for simply dropping in. After taking a boat across the lake and checking in at a rustic bungalow overlooking the water, you’ll get to walk with the elephants and their mahouts in the jungle; watch them coming down to bathe; visit the onsite elephant hospital; and learn about the challenges of keeping, feeding and preserving Southeast Asia’s most iconic symbol. The center has about 25 elephants in its care, with a staff of wildlife biologists, veterinarians, guides and personal mahouts you’ll get to meet.

A visit here also allows you to discover a part of Laos few visitors get to. Sainyabuli Province is home to the majority of the Lao elephants, and the immense, beautiful Nam Pouy Protected Area is a center of efforts to return elephants to the wild.

Planning tip: You’ll need to arrange your visit to the EEC in advance, as day visits are not allowed. Overnight packages include round-trip transportation from Luang Prabang. A recent new bridge and road upgrade in Sainyabuli means you can now get here in around 2.5 hours.

It’s easy to set out on adventure experiences from Nong Khiaw. Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images

9. Nong Khiaw

Best for day hiking, river experiences and rural Lao charm

Surrounded by jungle-clad mountains on the banks of the languid Nam Ou River, sleepy Nong Khiaw offers something for everyone. It’s one of the few places in Laos where you can find ample do-it-yourself options, ranging from day hikes up one of the town’s seven viewpoints to exploring wartime caves to kayaking on the peaceful Nam Ou.

Plenty of affordable tours are on offer here, too, with agencies banding together travelers for trips out to hidden waterfalls, visits to remote weaving villages, camping excursions atop Pha Daeng Peak or even extended kayak rides all the way to Luang Prabang.

Numerous lodging choices and restaurants overlook the river and karst peaks. If the high-season crowds aren’t your thing, consider taking the boat upriver an hour to Muang Ngoi Neua, an even tinier hamlet full of similar adventure options that recalls what Nong Khiaw was like 15 years ago.

Planning tip: Since Nong Khiaw is a small town easily reached from Luang Prabang, it can be swamped during the November-to-February high season. It’s best to book at least your first night’s accommodation prior to arriving.

10. Vieng Xai

Best for learning about Laos’ wartime history

The fascinating Vieng Xai Caves pack a punch in more ways than one. In Laos’ remote northeast on the border with Vietnam, Houaphanh Province had some 2 million tons of explosives dropped on it by the US during the so-called “Secret War” in Laos from 1964–73. During this time, the Pathet Lao revolutionary movement discovered 480 caves hidden in the jungle around Vieng Xai, which their leaders, as well as 20,000 followers, turned into a hidden city, complete with hospitals, communications and meeting rooms. A large theater cave hosted rallies, weddings and even movie screenings.

The caves have been preserved and are open to the public. Traveling around by bicycle, accompanied by both an English-speaking guide and an audio device, you’ll get a living history lesson as well as a sense of the extraordinary effort it took to be able to survive here. The surrounding area looks a bit like Vang Vieng or Krabi in Thailand, with beautiful limestone mountains covered in jungle foliage. It’s one of the most out-of-the-way places in Laos, with few visitors making it to this far-flung spot.

Planning tip: Sam Neua, an hour west of Vieng Xai, is the regional transport hub (it has a good selection of hotels as well as an airport) – but you might want to consider staying in Vieng Xai itself. The town has a handful of guesthouses and restaurants, allowing you to catch the 9am guided tour each morning (the other daily tour is at 1pm). Otherwise, hire a driver in Sam Neua.