The 150-jar Site 3 of the Plain of Jars sits on a hillside in pretty woodland near Ban Lat Khai village. The access road to Lat Khai leads east beside a motorbike-repair hut just before Ban Xiang Di (Ban Siang Dii). The ticket booth is beside a simple local restaurant that offers fĕr (rice noodles; 30,000K). The jars are accessed via a little wooden footbridge and an attractive 10-minute walk (or wade, depending on the season) through rice fields.