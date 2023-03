The Hmong double-village of Ban Tha Jok/Na Kam Peng has recycled old war junk into practical objects, hence the nickname 'Bomb Village', with cluster-bomb casings used to make the legs of rice barns, planting pots for herbs, barbecue braziers and, in one case, a whole over-engineered fence. The main concentration lies in minor lanes about 700m south of Rte 7, turning at Km 165 (27km east of Phonsavan).