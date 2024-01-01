Mulberries

This is a fair-trade silk farm that offers interesting free visits including a complete introduction to the silk-weaving process from cocoon to colourful scarves. If you're feeling inspired you can sign up for a half-day dyeing or weaving course (US$20). Find the farm off Rte 7 just west of the main bus station.
Northern Laos
2.86 MILES
Decades after America's Secret War on Laos, unexploded bombs and mines remain a devastating problem throughout this region. Visit the thought-provoking…
2.85 MILES
The biggest and most accessible, Site 1 of the Plain of Jars features over 300 jars relatively close-packed on a pair of hilly slopes pocked with bomb…
Xieng Khouang UXO-Survivors' Information Centre
2.85 MILES
This unexploded ordnance (UXO) information centre and colourful, upbeat shop sells silk laptop bags, purses and handicrafts made by UXO survivors. Aside…
Xieng Khouang Provincial Museum
2.57 MILES
One of the most interesting provincial museums in Laos, Xieng Khouang Provincial Museum was funded with help from the German government. Downstairs are…
11.86 MILES
The 150-jar Site 3 of the Plain of Jars sits on a hillside in pretty woodland near Ban Lat Khai village. The access road to Lat Khai leads east beside a…
29.32 MILES
Tham Piu, where villagers sought protection from American bombers during the Indochina war, saw hundreds die on 24 November 1968 when a US fighter plane…
10.15 MILES
Site 2 of the Plain of Jars is a pair of hillocks divided by a shallow gully that forms the access lane. This rises 700m from the ticket desk in what…
16.56 MILES
The Hmong double-village of Ban Tha Jok/Na Kam Peng has recycled old war junk into practical objects, hence the nickname 'Bomb Village', with cluster-bomb…
