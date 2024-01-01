Fresh Food Market

Northern Laos

This market stocks exotic fruits you won't typically see elsewhere in Laos, such as Chinese pear. Other local delicacies include nok ąen dąwng (swallows stored whole in jars until they ferment) and hét wâi (wild matsutake mushrooms), which grow around Xieng Khuang and fetch high prices in Japan. Bring your camera.

4. Mulberries

3 MILES

This is a fair-trade silk farm that offers interesting free visits including a complete introduction to the silk-weaving process from cocoon to colourful…

