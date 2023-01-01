Jar Site 1

The biggest and most accessible, Site 1 of the Plain of Jars features over 300 jars relatively close-packed on a pair of hilly slopes pocked with bomb craters. The biggest jar, Hai Jeuam, weighs around 25 tonnes, stands more than 2.5m high and is said to have been the mythical victory cup of Khun Jeuam. The bare, hilly landscape is appealing, although the views of Phonsavan airport seem discordant. There is a cafe, a gift shop and toilets near the entrance.

Pay your entrance fee at the small Plain of Jars Visitor Centre, which offers an informative museum-style display on the history of the jars and theories relating to their use.