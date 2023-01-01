One of the most interesting provincial museums in Laos, Xieng Khouang Provincial Museum was funded with help from the German government. Downstairs are lots of detailed presentations about the Plain of Jars and the ancient history of the Xieng Khuang kingdom. Upstairs you'll find displays on more recent Lao history and the US bombing campaign that so devastated Xieng Khuang Province. Also includes some fascinating exhibits on the province's different ethnic communities.