UXO Information Centre (MAG)

Decades after America's Secret War on Laos, unexploded bombs and mines remain a devastating problem throughout this region. Visit the thought-provoking UXO Information Centre, run by British organisation MAG (Mines Advisory Group), which has been helping to clear Laos' unexploded ordnance since 1994. The centre's information displays underline the scale of the bomb drops, and there are also examples of (defused) UXO to ponder. Donations are encouraged: US$15 pays for the clearing of around 10 sq metres and a commemorative T-shirt.

Late-afternoon screenings show the powerful documentaries Bomb Harvest (4.30pm; www.redlampfilms.com/films-2/bomb-harvest-2), Surviving the Peace (5.50pm) and Bombies (6.30pm; www.bullfrogfilms.com/catalog/bombie.html). They are distressing but important, as they show the full scale of the trauma, from footage of US bombers in action to the ongoing casualties of their horrific legacy.