Xieng Khouang UXO-Survivors' Information Centre

This unexploded ordnance (UXO) information centre and colourful, upbeat shop sells silk laptop bags, purses and handicrafts made by UXO survivors. Aside from displays including bomb parts and harrowing stories of recent victims, there's also a wealth of information on the Secret War and the different kinds of UXO that still present a danger in Laos today. Ask to see the video Surviving Cluster Bombs. Note that 90% of your donations go towards the treatment of UXO survivors.