4-Day Private Laos Adventure Tour: Oudomxay to Luang Prabang

Day 1: Traveling to Oudomxay is possible via plane (from Vientiane) or overland (Dien Bien Phu or Luang Prabang – not included in the package rates) for travelers who want to get even more peace and quiet. Arrival at the resort is on your own arrangement and depending on your arrival time, there is always time for a massage or a dip in the resort’s pool. Dinner is served at the resort before turning in for the night, and then you can prepare yourself for 3 days of wonderful exploration. Day 2: The morning welcomes you in the green heart of central Laos with the sound of nature as your sole companion. Breakfast is included and will be the beginning of an amazing day, filled with adventure and adrenaline-filled activities. We commence with a leisurely bike ride around the resort where we affirm our commitment to a minimal carbon foot print. Guided by curiosity of what lies ahead, following paths into the forest brings you to the start of a hike through nature. The well-chosen path encircles the region around the resort and after a recreational hike of around 30 minutes we’re back where we started for lunch. The afternoon is reserved for moving away from the surface level and seeking the ‘higher grounds’ to get some adrenaline flowing. Then, you'll head back by bike back to your overnight address for dinner. Day 3: It is regretfully time to check out and leave this stunning place in Oudomxay behind. Your guide and driver for the day will bring you and your travel companion(s) to Muang Khua, a 2.5-hour drive from Oudomxay and the start of a relaxing river cruise – prepare yourself to be gob smacked with a scenic overload: sailing down the Nam Ou to Nong Khiaw is said to be the pinnacle of natural splendour. Villages, where the sands of time have not moved for decades, are dotted along the riverbanks and have been the home for ethnic minorities living off the land and what the river provides. With lunch served on board, we end our journey at our overnight address at Nong Khiaw where dinner will be served. Day 4: An early morning breakfast is followed by checking out of our Nong Khiaw resort as we slowly make our way to Luang Prabang. We take it slow to stay in line with the Laotians – rushing our way through this land-locked country bereft visitors from what’s happening in the daily lives of these hospitable people. From the town nearby Pak Ou, we enter one of Laos’ most revered places – the dual caves of Tham Thing and Tham Phoum, better known as the Pak Ou caves. Thousands of donated Buddha statues are placed around these 2 caves and still serve a religious purpose. With our last lunch in this package at a local restaurant near the caves, we move downstream to Luang Prabang where you will be brought to your booked overnight address (included). With plenty of dining options around, we will leave this evening free for you to choose (not included).