Reached by a testing though thoroughly doable 1½-hour walk on a decent path up Pha Daeng mountain, directly above the town, this viewpoint offers an unforgettable panorama. Drink up the sunset view (but bring a strong torch for your descent) or head here at 6am to witness the valley below veiled in mist, with the mountain peaks painted gold.

Pay the admission fee to the guy in the kiosk at the bottom. You'll find him by a sign and an old bombshell on the left side of the road.