This viewpoint rivals that of Pha Daeng Peak Viewpoint for its widescreen drama of surging karsts and mountains, with the boats on the river far below like floating blue crayons. It's an hour's climb up a marked pathway, and while another route down is offered it's not sufficiently marked, so it's wise to descend by the same path.

If you're here for sunset, on the way back down head to Hive Bar opposite the entrance to grab a cold drink on the terrace.