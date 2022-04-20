The 2224-sq-km Nam Ha NPA is one of Laos' most accessible natural preserves and home to clouded leopards and possibly a few remaining tigers. Both around…
Northern Laos
Whether it's for trekking, cycling, kayaking, ziplining or a family homestay, a visit to northern Laos is for many the highlight of their trip. Dotted about are unfettered, dense forests home to big cats, gibbons and a cornucopia of animals, with a well-established ecotourism infrastructure to take you into their heart.
In the north you will also find a tapestry of vividly attired tribes unlike anywhere else in Laos.
Here the Land of a Million Elephants morphs into the land of a million hellish bends and travel is not for the faint-hearted, as roads twist and turn through towering mountain ranges and serpentine river valleys.
Most northern towns are functional places, rebuilt after wholesale bombing during the 20th-century Indochina wars. But visitors aren't here for the towns; it's all about the rural life. River trips are a wonderful way to discover the bucolic scenery at a more languid pace.
Explore Northern Laos
- NNam Ha NPA
The 2224-sq-km Nam Ha NPA is one of Laos' most accessible natural preserves and home to clouded leopards and possibly a few remaining tigers. Both around…
- UUXO Information Centre (MAG)
Decades after America's Secret War on Laos, unexploded bombs and mines remain a devastating problem throughout this region. Visit the thought-provoking…
- HHintang Archaeological Park
Almost as mysterious as Xieng Khuang's more famous jars, this unique, unfenced collection of standing stones is thought to be at least 1500 years old…
- BBan Komean
Phongsali's famous tea village, Ban Komean, lies 14km out of town and commands stupendous valley views that sweep nearly 360 degrees when you stand on the…
- JJar Site 1
The biggest and most accessible, Site 1 of the Plain of Jars features over 300 jars relatively close-packed on a pair of hilly slopes pocked with bomb…
- KKao Rao Caves
Well-signed beside Rte 3, 1.5km east of Nam Eng village, is this extensive, accessible cave system, which has a 700m section open to visitors. The main…
- PPhanoy Cave & Viewpoint
Well-signposted from the northern end of the main strip, the Phanoy Cave is a cool relief on a hot day. The cave lies about halfway up a steep track that…
- NNam Tien
To fully appreciate the charm of Sainyabuli's setting, drive 9km southwest to Nam Tien lake, access point for the Elephant Conservation Center. A…
- PPha Daeng Peak Viewpoint
Reached by a testing though thoroughly doable 1½-hour walk on a decent path up Pha Daeng mountain, directly above the town, this viewpoint offers an…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Laos.
See
Nam Ha NPA
The 2224-sq-km Nam Ha NPA is one of Laos' most accessible natural preserves and home to clouded leopards and possibly a few remaining tigers. Both around…
See
UXO Information Centre (MAG)
Decades after America's Secret War on Laos, unexploded bombs and mines remain a devastating problem throughout this region. Visit the thought-provoking…
See
Hintang Archaeological Park
Almost as mysterious as Xieng Khuang's more famous jars, this unique, unfenced collection of standing stones is thought to be at least 1500 years old…
See
Ban Komean
Phongsali's famous tea village, Ban Komean, lies 14km out of town and commands stupendous valley views that sweep nearly 360 degrees when you stand on the…
See
Jar Site 1
The biggest and most accessible, Site 1 of the Plain of Jars features over 300 jars relatively close-packed on a pair of hilly slopes pocked with bomb…
See
Kao Rao Caves
Well-signed beside Rte 3, 1.5km east of Nam Eng village, is this extensive, accessible cave system, which has a 700m section open to visitors. The main…
See
Phanoy Cave & Viewpoint
Well-signposted from the northern end of the main strip, the Phanoy Cave is a cool relief on a hot day. The cave lies about halfway up a steep track that…
See
Nam Tien
To fully appreciate the charm of Sainyabuli's setting, drive 9km southwest to Nam Tien lake, access point for the Elephant Conservation Center. A…
See
Pha Daeng Peak Viewpoint
Reached by a testing though thoroughly doable 1½-hour walk on a decent path up Pha Daeng mountain, directly above the town, this viewpoint offers an…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northern Laos
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.