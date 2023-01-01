Ban Nam Di

Barely 3km out of Luang Namtha, this hamlet is populated by Lao Huay (Lenten) people; the women wear traditional indigo tunics with purple sash-belts and silver-hoop necklaces. They specialise in turning bamboo pulp into rustic paper, using cotton screens that you'll spot along the scenic riverbanks.

At the eastern edge of the village, a three-minute stroll leads from a small car park to a 6m-high waterfall (2000K). You'll find it's more of a picnic site than a scenic wonder but a visit helps put a little money into village coffers. Unless the water level is really high there's no need to struggle up and over the hillside steps so ignore that sign and walk along the pretty stream. Parking costs 1000/2000/3000K for a bicycle/motorcycle/car.