Edo Shitamachi Traditional Crafts Museum

Asakusa & Sumida River

Asakusa has a long artisan tradition, and changing exhibitions of local crafts – such as Edo-kiriko (cut glass) – are on display at this museum in a covered shopping arcade. Demonstrations are usually held on Saturdays and Sundays (between 11am and 5pm). The museum is closed for renovations until March 2019.

