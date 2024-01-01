Akarenga Bunka-kan

Fukuoka

This red-brick, copper-turreted British-style building from 1909 has simple historical exhibits and a charming coffee shop. The architect, Tatsuno Kingō, was a native of nearby Karatsu who also designed Tokyo Station.

