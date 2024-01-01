Mikami-ke

This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and artefacts explained in English leaflets.

It's in central Miyazu, about 5km east of Amanohashidate.

