This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and artefacts explained in English leaflets.
It's in central Miyazu, about 5km east of Amanohashidate.
Kansai
This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and artefacts explained in English leaflets.
It's in central Miyazu, about 5km east of Amanohashidate.
2.1 MILES
Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…
28.92 MILES
Miyama’s star attraction is this hamlet, home to some 50 farmhouses with traditional kayabuki-yane (thatched roofs) in the local Kyoto Kitayama style (a…
10.96 MILES
On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…
21.68 MILES
Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…
1.46 MILES
Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …
22.36 MILES
This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny…
Kayabuki Art Museum & Folk Museum
27.75 MILES
There are two historic kayabuki-yane (thatched-roof) farmhouses here: one that displays artefacts from traditional life in Miyama and another that serves…
13.79 MILES
Stop for a dip at this pretty beach, hemmed in by pine-topped hills and with a tiny, naturally forming onsen pool (keep your swimsuit on).
1.46 MILES
Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …
2.1 MILES
Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…
10.96 MILES
On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…
13.79 MILES
Stop for a dip at this pretty beach, hemmed in by pine-topped hills and with a tiny, naturally forming onsen pool (keep your swimsuit on).
16.41 MILES
Kyōga-misaki is a cape at the northernmost point of the Tango Peninsula. The name means 'cape of sutras' for the shape of the stone formations. A car park…
16.49 MILES
Kyōga-misaki lighthouse is at the end of Kyōga-misaki cape.
21.68 MILES
Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…
22.36 MILES
This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny…