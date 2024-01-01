Opposite Cecil Charlton Park is the Mandeville Courthouse, the oldest building in Mandeville town center. Built by slaves in 1817 out of cut limestone, the edifice is fronted by a horseshoe staircase and raised portico supported by Doric columns. The rectory, attached to the courthouse, was completed in 1820 and is the oldest home in town.
Mandeville Courthouse
Jamaica
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.85 MILES
You can smell the sweetness of molasses wafting from the Appleton Estate well before you reach it, almost a mile northeast of Maggotty. The largest and…
22.27 MILES
Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone…
10.68 MILES
An unexpected bloom of pine trees, mahogany and mahoe grows atop the flinty heads of the Cockpits 3km northwest of Christiana, near Coleyville. This…
21.71 MILES
The soothing sound of a million leaves rustling in the wind is one of the quiet pleasures of this photogenic tunnel of towering bamboo. The 4km-long…
Alligator Hole Wildlife Reserve
11.52 MILES
This lovely government-owned wildlife reserve at the end of a very rough road is notable for its family of manatees that inhabit the clear water, and its…
15.4 MILES
Lover’s Leap, a headland 1.5km southeast of Southfield, is named for two young slaves who supposedly committed suicide here in 1747. Legend says the woman…
23.38 MILES
This cave may be off the beaten track to most people, but it's one of Jamaica's most important bat habitats, home to 12 species of around 100,000 bats. It…
2.98 MILES
One of the most impressive historical sights in the central highlands, the 18th-century Marshall’s Pen great house has a story that manages to encapsulate…
Nearby Jamaica attractions
0.06 MILES
This tiny, attractive, English-style ‘green’, also known as Mandeville Sq, lends a slight Cotswoldian village feel to the town center. In the middle of…
0.13 MILES
St Mark’s Anglican Church, on the south side of Cecil Charlton Park, was established in 1816. There’s a lot of gothic accents, which makes it stand out…
2.98 MILES
One of the most impressive historical sights in the central highlands, the 18th-century Marshall’s Pen great house has a story that manages to encapsulate…
7.65 MILES
The name of this crossroads comes from the ruins of the St George's Anglican Church (aka Duppy Church). It’s a genuinely creepy place – a shell of a place…
8.18 MILES
This beautiful church sits on a hillside amid meadows at Comfort Hall, 6km northwest of Mile Gully, with huge spreading trees festooned with old-man’s…
8.42 MILES
South of the B6, perched atop the Don Figuerero Mountains, 7km from Mile Gully, is this humble church, which would look as comfortable on the American…
8.66 MILES
This beautiful riverside valley bottom, located below the town at the base of a shimmering waterfall, has two sinkholes, known collectively as Blue Hole…
9.15 MILES
The Bethany road climbs sharply and delivers you at the Bethany Moravian Church, 4km north of Mile Gully. It's a simple gray stone building dating to 1835…