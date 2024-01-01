This church, opposite the courthouse, was built in 1905. It’s uninspired, but has a stately pipe organ that was dedicated in 1914.
St George’s Parish Church
Negril & West Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.94 MILES
You can smell the sweetness of molasses wafting from the Appleton Estate well before you reach it, almost a mile northeast of Maggotty. The largest and…
20.81 MILES
Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone…
28.86 MILES
This splendid 1770s mansion is the most famous great house in Jamaica. John Palmer, a wealthy plantation owner, and his wife, Rose (after whom the house…
15.38 MILES
Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
10.02 MILES
Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…
29.79 MILES
A lane lined with palm trees leads you to the landscaped grounds of Hampden Great House estate, dotted with strutting peacocks. Tours assemble beneath a…
22.36 MILES
This well-curated, revamped museum, peppered with period objects, takes you through the history of western Jamaica, from the Cohaba ceremonies of the…
21.45 MILES
The soothing sound of a million leaves rustling in the wind is one of the quiet pleasures of this photogenic tunnel of towering bamboo. The 4km-long…
Nearby Negril & West Coast attractions
0.05 MILES
The most interesting building in town is the Sav courthouse, built in 1925, where there’s a fountain made of cast iron inscribed with the words, ‘Keep the…
0.6 MILES
At the north end of town by the roundabout known as Hendon Circle is the very handsome Manning’s School, built in 1738 and named after Westmoreland…
0.66 MILES
The English colonialists never completed the Savanna-la-Mar Fort at the foot of Great George St. Parts of it collapsed into the swamps within a few years…
5.39 MILES
Constructed in 1938, this historic factory was the setting for a nationwide labor dispute that ended in violence, tragedy and the transformation of…
7 MILES
This natural beauty spot revolves around a series of caves, rich with Taíno and runaway slave history. A guide shows you around, and you then swim in the…
7.37 MILES
Take the road for around 1km through Roaring River Park to a beautiful sinkhole that is surrounded by a landscaped garden full of ginger torch and…
7.49 MILES
Well signed from the Winston Jones Hwy (A2), this beach is a narrow stretch of pale sand, as beautiful as it is ignored by foreign tourists (although it’s…
7.89 MILES
Philip Gosse was one of the great polymaths of his time: the man who both popularized the aquarium and modified its design, and illustrator of gorgeously…