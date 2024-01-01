Behind the old garrison wall off New St stands the dilapidated two-story Old Naval Hospital, built by Bowling Ironworks in Bradford, UK, shipped to Port Royal and reconstructed at this site in 1818. It's in a poor state and still awaits restoration after it was damaged in Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.
