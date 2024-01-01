A few kilometers southeast of Black River, these long stretches of dark sand are still undiscovered by most international tourists. Just don’t swim near the river mouth – crocodiles like to congregate here! You should be fine in the sea, but beware the tides as there will likely be no one around. Abutting it is Parottee Beach.
Heavy Sands
Jamaica
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.2 MILES
You can smell the sweetness of molasses wafting from the Appleton Estate well before you reach it, almost a mile northeast of Maggotty. The largest and…
11.5 MILES
Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone…
25.81 MILES
An unexpected bloom of pine trees, mahogany and mahoe grows atop the flinty heads of the Cockpits 3km northwest of Christiana, near Coleyville. This…
7.97 MILES
The soothing sound of a million leaves rustling in the wind is one of the quiet pleasures of this photogenic tunnel of towering bamboo. The 4km-long…
Alligator Hole Wildlife Reserve
25.64 MILES
This lovely government-owned wildlife reserve at the end of a very rough road is notable for its family of manatees that inhabit the clear water, and its…
14.23 MILES
Lover’s Leap, a headland 1.5km southeast of Southfield, is named for two young slaves who supposedly committed suicide here in 1747. Legend says the woman…
28.03 MILES
This cave may be off the beaten track to most people, but it's one of Jamaica's most important bat habitats, home to 12 species of around 100,000 bats. It…
19.08 MILES
One of the most impressive historical sights in the central highlands, the 18th-century Marshall’s Pen great house has a story that manages to encapsulate…
Nearby Jamaica attractions
1.2 MILES
Several kilometers south of Black River, this is essentially a continuation of Heavy Sands beach – more dark sand studded with shells and loads of clean…
2.59 MILES
Immediately east of High St is an old iron bridge, once known as the Imperial bridge, as it was constructed with materials from different corners of the…
2.61 MILES
At the east end of Black River’s High St is the Hendricks Building, dating from 1913, a fine example of period British-Caribbean architecture. Right next…
2.63 MILES
Virtually unnoticed by passers-by, this is a memorial to what came to be known as the Zong massacre – the throwing overboard of 133 African slaves by the…
2.67 MILES
Although it’s as frenetic and chaotic as any other High St in Jamaica, Black River’s High St (note, High St and Main St are used interchangeably here) is…
6. Parish Church of St John the Evangelist
2.73 MILES
There has been a church on this spot since the early 1700s, though its current incarnation, built from yellow bricks shipped from England, was completed…
2.82 MILES
This elegant townhouse, a splendid example of the Jamaican vernacular style, with a shady wraparound veranda and jalousies, once belonged to John Leyden,…
2.87 MILES
This magnificent Georgian structure, built in the early 20th century, is home to the Legal Court and the parish council offices. In the past it doubled as…