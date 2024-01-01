Monte Perone

Elba

Just south of Poggio, the SP37 winds to a well-signed picnic site at the foot of Monte Perone (630m). To the left (east) you can wander up the mountain to take in spectacular views across much of the island. To the right (west) you can scramble fairly quickly to a height affording broad vistas down to Poggio, Marciana and Marciana Marina.

