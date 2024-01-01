Below this baroque church is a 6th-century crypt where the tomb of the early Archbishop of Cagliari, St Lucifer, rests. In earlier times the area had been part of a Roman burial ground. The church is rarely open, but its austere 17th-century facade is worth a quick look from the outside.
Chiesa di San Lucifero
Cagliari
