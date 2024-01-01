Parco Sardegna In Miniatura

A kilometre west of Barumini, the Parco Sardegna in Miniatura is a family-friendly theme park centred on a miniature reconstruction of Sardinia. Other attractions include a dinosaur park, a recreated nuraghic village, a biosphere, planetarium and plenty of picnic tables. Note that there are various admission prices depending on what you want to visit.

1. Nuraghe Su Nuraxi

0.62 MILES

In the heart of the voluptuous green countryside near Barumini, the Nuraghe Su Nuraxi is Sardinia’s sole World Heritage Site and the island’s most visited…

2. Casa Zapata

1.07 MILES

This attractive museum complex occupies the 16th-century residence of the Spanish Zapata family, La Marmilla's 16th-century rulers. The whitewashed villa…

3. Chiesa di Santa Tecla

1.15 MILES

Guarding the crossroads in Barumini's village centre, this squat 17th-century church sports a crenellated facade punctuated by an unusual octagonal rose…

4. Castello di Marmilla

1.38 MILES

Lording it over the electric green landscape, the scant ruins of the 12th-century Castello di Marmilla sit atop a perfectly pyramidal hill near the hamlet…

5. Chiesa di San Pietro

1.4 MILES

Before you head up to the Giara, check out the Chiesa di San Pietro in Tuili. The pride and joy of this much-altered 15th-century church is its colourful…

6. La Giara di Gesturi

2.12 MILES

Rising above the rolling green landscape, La Giara di Gesturi is a high basalt plateau famous for its wild horses and uncontaminated natural beauty. The…

7. Chiesa di Santa Teresa d'Avila

3.02 MILES

On the Giara's southeastern flank, the town of Gesturi is dominated by the 30m-high bell tower of the Chiesa di Santa Teresa d'Avila. The faithful flock…

8. Santuario Santa Vittoria

6.61 MILES

Beyond the small village of Serri, the Santuario Santa Vittoria is one of Sardinia's most important nuraghic settlements. It was first studied in 1907 and…