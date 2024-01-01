This 6800-hectare park spreads across two valleys – the Valle Pesio and Valle Tanaro – located in an area south and east of Cuneo. It's a great place for hiking amid richly varied terrain. There's also an extensive cave system here. The highest peak in the Ligurian Alps is the park's eponymous Marguareis, a limestone massif that reaches 2651m.
Parco Naturale del Marguareis
Piedmont
