Parco Naturale del Marguareis

Piedmont

This 6800-hectare park spreads across two valleys – the Valle Pesio and Valle Tanaro – located in an area south and east of Cuneo. It's a great place for hiking amid richly varied terrain. There's also an extensive cave system here. The highest peak in the Ligurian Alps is the park's eponymous Marguareis, a limestone massif that reaches 2651m.

  • Vallée des Merveilles

    Vallée des Merveilles

    13.48 MILES

    Wedged between the Vésubie and Roya valleys, this narrow, remote canyon is famous for its amazing Bronze Age petroglyphs – ancient pictures carved into…

  • Alpha

    Alpha

    18.79 MILES

    The grey wolf was hunted to extinction in France by 1930, but in 1992 two 'funny-looking dogs' were spotted near Utelle, presumably having loped across…

  • Arboretum Marcel Kroenlein

    Arboretum Marcel Kroenlein

    28.68 MILES

    This alpine garden is probably the last thing you'd expect in tiny Roure. It's a pet project of Monaco's Prince Rainier, who's covered 15 steep-sided…

  La Madone de Fenestres

16.17 MILES

At an altitude of 1904m, this impressively situated hilltop church was supposedly founded on the site where a local villager had a vision of the Virgin…

    La Madone de Fenestres

    16.17 MILES

    At an altitude of 1904m, this impressively situated hilltop church was supposedly founded on the site where a local villager had a vision of the Virgin…

  • Green bower in Villa Hanbury Botanic Gardens, near Ventimiglia.

    Giardini Botanici Hanbury

    29.18 MILES

    Established in 1867 by English businessman Sir Thomas Hanbury, the 18-hectare Villa Hanbury estate is planted with 5800 botanical species from five…

  • Fort Ste-Agnès

    Fort Ste-Agnès

    29.3 MILES

    The drawbridged entrance to this huge underground fort sits at the top of Ste-Agnès village. The 2500-sq-metre defence was built between 1932 and 1938 as…

  • La Pigna

    La Pigna

    27.22 MILES

    San Remo's little-visited old town is a labyrinth of quiet, twisting lanes set on a hilltop just above the bustling centre. Get there by taking Via Santo…

  • Parco Naturale Alpi Marittime

    Parco Naturale Alpi Marittime

    13.13 MILES

    Piedmont's largest park is home to spectacular landscapes, encompassing wildflower-filled grasslands, topaz lakes, shimmering glaciers and jagged mountain…

