A relaxed space on the 1st floor of a Georgian terrace, Origin functions primarily as a showcase for artists who’ve stayed at the gallery’s County Kerry retreat, Cill Rialaig, and emerging artists putting on their first show. In a similarly encouraging spirit, buyers can pay for artworks in instalments.
Origin Gallery
Dublin
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.48 MILES
Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…
0.61 MILES
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
2.52 MILES
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
0.64 MILES
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
0.34 MILES
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
28.83 MILES
Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. The neo-gothic castle and grounds are open to visitors…
1.6 MILES
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
1.42 MILES
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
Nearby Dublin attractions
0.13 MILES
The smallest of Dublin’s great Georgian squares was completed in 1825. William Dargan (1799–1867), the railway pioneer and founder of the National Gallery…
2. Number 29 Lower Fitzwilliam Street
0.14 MILES
This carefully restored Georgian home, owned by the Electricity Supply Board (ESB), is closed until 2020 while the ESB rebuilds its headquarters next door…
0.23 MILES
If you fancy picking up a piece of local art directly from the artist, the Sunday art market, where the work of 100 odd artists is hung on the railings of…
4. Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) Gallagher Gallery
0.23 MILES
This large, well-lit gallery at the end of a serene Georgian cul-de-sac has a grand name to fit its exalted reputation as one of the most prestigious…
0.23 MILES
A bronze sculpture of Patrick Kavanagh (1904–67), erected in 1968, shows the poet with arms and legs crossed in one of his favourite spots. It is inspired…
0.23 MILES
Merrion Sq is the most prestigious and, arguably, the most elegant of Dublin's Georgian squares. Its well-kept lawns and tended flower beds are flanked on…
7. St Stephen’s ‘Pepper Canister’ Church
0.23 MILES
Built in 1825 in Greek Revival style and commonly known as the ‘pepper canister’ on account of its appearance, St Stephen’s is one of Dublin’s most…
0.27 MILES
The National Memorial is a pyramid-shaped stone-and-glass sculpture designed by Brian King (1942–2017) and unveiled by the then-president Mary McAleese in…