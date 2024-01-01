Borj-e Qorban

Iran

LoginSave

In a back alley surrounded by apartment blocks sits this 13th-century classic 12-sided, pyramid-roofed tomb tower that was once used to defend the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hegmataneh Hill

    Hegmataneh Hill

    0.82 MILES

    The view of distant mountains from the top of this low, open hill is pleasantly rewarding, especially in the late afternoon, but it's what lies below that…

  • Ganjnameh

    Ganjnameh

    5.06 MILES

    Ganjnameh (literally 'Treasure Book') is so named because its cuneiform rock carvings were once thought to be cryptic clues leading to caches of Median…

  • Alaviyan Dome

    Alaviyan Dome

    1.03 MILES

    The 12th-century green dome, immortalised by a reference to it in the poet Khaqani's work, has long since been removed, but the untopped brick tower…

  • BuAli Sina Mausoleum

    BuAli Sina Mausoleum

    0.33 MILES

    Hamadan's iconic 1954 BuAli Sina (Avicenna) Mausoleum dominates his namesake square and resembles a concrete crayon pointing to the heavens. It was…

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.75 MILES

    A vaulted passage of the bazaar leads into the courtyard of the large Qajar-era Masjed-e Jameh. The disused south iwan (entrance) leads into a hall over…

  • Armenian Evangelical Church

    Armenian Evangelical Church

    0.78 MILES

    Squatter and slightly older than St Stephanos Gregorian church next door, the Armenian Evangelical Church was built in 1886 and now serves as a museum of…

  • St Stephanos Gregorian Church

    St Stephanos Gregorian Church

    0.75 MILES

    A church dedicated to Armenian saints Stephen and Gregory has existed on this site since the 1600s, though this latest incarnation dates from the early…

  • Imamzadeh-ye Hossein

    Imamzadeh-ye Hossein

    0.66 MILES

    Worth a look is the Qajar-era Imamzadeh-ye Hossein, tucked behind Hotel Yass in a little courtyard with an ancient mulberry tree.

View more attractions

Nearby Iran attractions

1. BuAli Sina Mausoleum

0.33 MILES

Hamadan's iconic 1954 BuAli Sina (Avicenna) Mausoleum dominates his namesake square and resembles a concrete crayon pointing to the heavens. It was…

2. Sang-e Shir

0.42 MILES

Sang-e Shir is a walrus-sized lump of rock eroded beyond recognition by the rubbing of hands over 2300 years. It was supposedly once a lion, but you’d…

3. Imamzadeh-ye Hossein

0.66 MILES

Worth a look is the Qajar-era Imamzadeh-ye Hossein, tucked behind Hotel Yass in a little courtyard with an ancient mulberry tree.

4. Masjed-e Jameh

0.75 MILES

A vaulted passage of the bazaar leads into the courtyard of the large Qajar-era Masjed-e Jameh. The disused south iwan (entrance) leads into a hall over…

5. St Stephanos Gregorian Church

0.75 MILES

A church dedicated to Armenian saints Stephen and Gregory has existed on this site since the 1600s, though this latest incarnation dates from the early…

6. Armenian Evangelical Church

0.78 MILES

Squatter and slightly older than St Stephanos Gregorian church next door, the Armenian Evangelical Church was built in 1886 and now serves as a museum of…

7. Hegmataneh Hill

0.82 MILES

The view of distant mountains from the top of this low, open hill is pleasantly rewarding, especially in the late afternoon, but it's what lies below that…

8. Alaviyan Dome

1.03 MILES

The 12th-century green dome, immortalised by a reference to it in the poet Khaqani's work, has long since been removed, but the untopped brick tower…