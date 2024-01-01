In a back alley on a hill, this beautifully restored Qajar house has impressive views of Shushtar's ancient hydraulic system.
Marashi House
Iran
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.81 MILES
Choqa Zanbil’s magnificent, Unesco-listed brick ziggurat is the world's best surviving example of Elamite architecture. Even if you’re not a fan of…
Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
0.08 MILES
Listed by Unesco as a 'masterpiece of creative genius', the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System has been diverting water for irrigation from the Karun…
0.65 MILES
Running parallel to the modern Azadegan Bridge connecting historic Shushtar to the New Town are the substantial remains of this Sassanid-era bridge and…
0.49 MILES
Set on a prominent cliff overlooking the river, historic Salosel Castle is no longer much to look at above ground. However, the caretaker will gladly show…
1.14 MILES
On the southern edge of town, this shrine is topped by a photogenic Khuzestani ourchin dome similar to that of Daniel’s tomb in Shush, though this one…
0.57 MILES
This low, flat Sassanid bridge is actually a weir that marks the entrance to the Al Gargar canal feeding the Shushtar hydraulic system. There are pleasant…
1.17 MILES
About 2km east of the canal, the brilliant Sahib-al Zaman shrine is graced by blue mosaics. Devotees are said to have made sightings of the Mahdi (last…
1.34 MILES
This small but impressive 13-arched Sassanid bridge once served as Shushtar's entrance gate.
Nearby Iran attractions
1. Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
0.08 MILES
Listed by Unesco as a 'masterpiece of creative genius', the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System has been diverting water for irrigation from the Karun…
0.41 MILES
This crumbling 7.5m octagonal tower at the river's edge was most likely a Sassanid navigational aid, though local lore has Shahpur’s slave driver watching…
0.49 MILES
Set on a prominent cliff overlooking the river, historic Salosel Castle is no longer much to look at above ground. However, the caretaker will gladly show…
0.57 MILES
This low, flat Sassanid bridge is actually a weir that marks the entrance to the Al Gargar canal feeding the Shushtar hydraulic system. There are pleasant…
0.58 MILES
Situated halfway between the bazaar and the bus terminal, the partly 9th-century Jameh Mosque has a blunt, gently leaning brick-and-tile minaret.
0.65 MILES
Running parallel to the modern Azadegan Bridge connecting historic Shushtar to the New Town are the substantial remains of this Sassanid-era bridge and…
7. Seyyed Mohammad Golabi Shrine
0.68 MILES
The blue-domed Seyyed Mohammad Golabi is near Band-e Mizan bridge.
8. Sheikh Allama Shushtari Shrine
0.78 MILES
This shrine entombs 20th-century religious scholar Mohammad Taqi 'Allama' Shushtari, one of Shushtar's favourite sons.