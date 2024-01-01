Imamzadeh-ye Yahya

This large, ornate imamzadeh lies 4km southwest of central Gonbad-e Kavus. To the complex's direct west is a ragged area of wasteland that, viewed from the air, appears to pocked with bomb-craters. This was once the site of Jorjan, a city destroyed by barbarian sieges in the 13th and 15th centuries and now just a very minor archaeological site.
