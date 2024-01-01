Imamzadeh-ye Yahya

Iran

This large, ornate imamzadeh lies 4km southwest of central Gonbad-e Kavus. To the complex's direct west is a ragged area of wasteland that, viewed from the air, appears to pocked with bomb-craters. This was once the site of Jorjan, a city destroyed by barbarian sieges in the 13th and 15th centuries and now just a very minor archaeological site.

1. Carpet Museum

2.56 MILES

This well-presented but very small museum exhibits seventeen 20th-century Turkmen carpets, labelled with dates of production and styles. There are also a…

2. Mil-e Gonbad

2.6 MILES

A Unesco World Heritage site since 2012, this 53m tower in Gonbad's centre looks like a buttressed-brick spaceship with the cross-section of a 10-pointed…

3. Great Wall Fort #6

15.9 MILES

Of the dozen or so amorphous remains of the former forts that was once used to guard the Sadd-e Eskander wall, this is one of the best preserved. It's 4km…

4. Haji Qoshan

18.25 MILES

Locally known for being a former home of Turkmenistan's 'national poet' Makhtumkuli, the visually forgettable village of Haji Qoshan is one of the points…

5. Great Wall Fort #4

21.83 MILES

Around a dozen square-plan fort sites lie along the course of what was once the so-called Alexander's Wall. All are just muddy shapes rising above the…

6. Sadd-e Eskander

25.95 MILES

This ancient wall once stretched 190km from the Golestan Mountains to the Caspian Sea; like its equivalents in China and England, Alexander’s Wall was…