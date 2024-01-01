On the very western tip of the island is Sambilangan, where there’s a beach and a lonely 90m lighthouse that gazes out over the Madura Strait.
Sambilangan
East Java
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.32 MILES
Undoubtedly the city’s best-presented attraction, the House of Sampoerna is home to one of Indonesia’s most famous kretek cigarette manufacturers (now…
13.46 MILES
The Mesjid Ampel is the most sacred mosque in Surabaya. While non-Muslims aren't allowed to enter the mosque itself, the souk-style streets surrounding it…
20.22 MILES
Perhaps the most impressive modern mosque in Indonesia. You'll probably get a glimpse of Masjid al Akbar's magnificent array of bulbous watery-turquoise…
Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong Temple
13.97 MILES
The highly evocative Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong delivers a blast of unfiltered culture. The primarily Buddhist complex (with dashes of Confucian and Taoist…
13.82 MILES
Originally the old city was divided along ethnic lines, with Europeans on the west side of the Kali Mas river and Chinese, Arabs and Javanese on the east…
15.96 MILES
Surabaya’s foremost stretch of renovated waterside real estate centres on the iron hulk that is Pasopati, a massive Russian submarine commissioned into…
15.64 MILES
A holdover from the early 20th century, the former governor's residence, with its front porch colonnade and touches of gold paint, fronts an expanse of…
29.69 MILES
The village of Tanjung Bumi is situated on the northwest coast of Madura, about 60km from Kamal. Although primarily a fishing village, it is also a…
Nearby East Java attractions
3.94 MILES
This museum at Bangkalan will entertain you for an hour or so with displays on Madurese history and culture and exhibits that include a gamelan and…
5 MILES
The small town of Bangkalan hosts occasional bull races. If you’ve time to kill before a race, see the Museum Cakraningrat.
13.32 MILES
Undoubtedly the city’s best-presented attraction, the House of Sampoerna is home to one of Indonesia’s most famous kretek cigarette manufacturers (now…
13.46 MILES
The Mesjid Ampel is the most sacred mosque in Surabaya. While non-Muslims aren't allowed to enter the mosque itself, the souk-style streets surrounding it…
13.74 MILES
Pasar Pabean is a sprawling, darkly lit market, which links the Chinese and Arab Quarters, where you can buy everything from Madurese chickens to Chinese…
13.82 MILES
Originally the old city was divided along ethnic lines, with Europeans on the west side of the Kali Mas river and Chinese, Arabs and Javanese on the east…
13.83 MILES
The impressive Indo-European–style Gedung PTP XXII government office building is worth seeking out if you're an architecture fan.
8. Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong Temple
13.97 MILES
The highly evocative Kong Co Kong Tik Cun Ong delivers a blast of unfiltered culture. The primarily Buddhist complex (with dashes of Confucian and Taoist…