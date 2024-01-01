Sambilangan

East Java

On the very western tip of the island is Sambilangan, where there’s a beach and a lonely 90m lighthouse that gazes out over the Madura Strait.

Nearby East Java attractions

1. Museum Cakraningrat

3.94 MILES

This museum at Bangkalan will entertain you for an hour or so with displays on Madurese history and culture and exhibits that include a gamelan and…

2. Bangkalan

5 MILES

The small town of Bangkalan hosts occasional bull races. If you’ve time to kill before a race, see the Museum Cakraningrat.

5. Pasar Pabean

13.74 MILES

Pasar Pabean is a sprawling, darkly lit market, which links the Chinese and Arab Quarters, where you can buy everything from Madurese chickens to Chinese…

7. Gedung PTP XI

13.83 MILES

The impressive Indo-European–style Gedung PTP XXII government office building is worth seeking out if you're an architecture fan.

