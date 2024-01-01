Pamekasan

East Java

LoginSave

Bull races are held in and around Pamekasan every Sunday from the end of July until early October; during October each year the city throbs with the festivities of the kerapan sapi (bull race) grand final.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kraton

    Kraton

    28.1 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women…

  • Mesjid Jamik

    Mesjid Jamik

    27.88 MILES

    Looking more like an extravagant city gateway than a mosque, Sumenep’s 18th-century Mesjid Jamik is notable for its three-tiered Meru-style roof, Chinese…

  • Taman Sari

    Taman Sari

    28.1 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro…

  • Asta Tinggi Cemetery

    Asta Tinggi Cemetery

    27.19 MILES

    The tombs of the royal family are at the Asta Tinggi Cemetery, which looks out over the town from a peaceful hilltop 3km northwest of the centre. The main…

  • Ambunten

    Ambunten

    25.69 MILES

    Ambunten is the largest settlement on the north coast and has a bustling market. Just over the bridge, you can walk along the picturesque river, which is…

  • Royal Carriage-House Museum

    Royal Carriage-House Museum

    28.08 MILES

    Opposite the kraton, the Royal Carriage-House Museum contains the throne of Queen Tirtonegoro, a Chinese-style bed, which is reputedly 300 years old, and…

  • Sampang

    Sampang

    16.19 MILES

    Sampang stages bull races and is the centre of the regency (administrative sub-division) of the same name.

View more attractions

Nearby East Java attractions

1. Sampang

16.19 MILES

Sampang stages bull races and is the centre of the regency (administrative sub-division) of the same name.

2. Ambunten

25.69 MILES

Ambunten is the largest settlement on the north coast and has a bustling market. Just over the bridge, you can walk along the picturesque river, which is…

3. Asta Tinggi Cemetery

27.19 MILES

The tombs of the royal family are at the Asta Tinggi Cemetery, which looks out over the town from a peaceful hilltop 3km northwest of the centre. The main…

4. Mesjid Jamik

27.88 MILES

Looking more like an extravagant city gateway than a mosque, Sumenep’s 18th-century Mesjid Jamik is notable for its three-tiered Meru-style roof, Chinese…

5. Royal Carriage-House Museum

28.08 MILES

Opposite the kraton, the Royal Carriage-House Museum contains the throne of Queen Tirtonegoro, a Chinese-style bed, which is reputedly 300 years old, and…

6. Taman Sari

28.1 MILES

Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro…

7. Kraton

28.1 MILES

Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women…