St John's Wilderness Church

Uttarakhand

Set in a peaceful grove above town, this church (c 1852) is one of the oldest buildings in Nainital, and exudes the atmosphere of another era.

  • Docked boats at Nainital Lake District, Uttranchal State, India

    Naini Lake

    1.1 MILES

    This pretty lake is Nainital’s centrepiece and is said to be one of the emerald-green eyes of Shiva’s wife, Sati (naina is Sanskrit for eye) that fell to…

  • Corbett Tiger Reserve

    Corbett Tiger Reserve

    21.7 MILES

    This famous reserve was established in 1936 as India’s first national park. Originally called Hailey National Park, then Ramganga National Park, it was…

  • Jageshwar Temple

    Jageshwar Temple

    29.71 MILES

    Surrounded by peaceful deodar forest is this cluster of 124 picturesque temples and shrines dating to the 7th century AD. They vary from linga shrines to…

  • Raj Bhavan

    Raj Bhavan

    1.5 MILES

    About 3km south of Tallital, Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Resembling Windsor Castle, it’s a prime example of…

  • Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    24.71 MILES

    This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its…

  • Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    29.61 MILES

    The small but worthwhile Jageshwar Archaeological Museum houses a collection of exquisite, detailed religious carvings dating from the 9th- to 13th…

  • Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid

    0.46 MILES

    Standing majestically near the northern shore of Naini Lake, Nainital's ornate mosque was built in the late 19th century by the British for Muslim…

  • Himadri Hans Handloom

    Himadri Hans Handloom

    22.86 MILES

    Just north of town on the road to Binsar is this weaving factory where you can watch women artisans spin beautiful products on handlooms and see the…

